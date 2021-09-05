Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

JRONY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

