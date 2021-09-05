Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

JRONY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.