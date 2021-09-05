JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

JOANN stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $433.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

