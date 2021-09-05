JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.
JOANN stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $433.40 million and a P/E ratio of 1.73. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.