John F. Mckenzie Buys 2,000 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director John F. Mckenzie acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,987. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

