John Sheldon Peters Sells 500 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50.
Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
