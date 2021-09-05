John Sheldon Peters Sells 500 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $77.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 443,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMND shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

