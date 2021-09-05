Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,641 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Morningstar stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.53 and a 1-year high of $288.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after purchasing an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

