JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.79 ($45.64).

Shares of STM opened at €37.90 ($44.59) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

