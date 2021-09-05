JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $125.01 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter worth $1,046,000.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

