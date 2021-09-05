JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 39,159 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 143,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,464. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

