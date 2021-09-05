Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 1,457,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

