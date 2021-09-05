Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several equities analysts recently commented on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 1,457,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.97.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.