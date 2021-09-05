KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. KB Home reported sales of $999.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 233,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 745,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

