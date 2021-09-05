KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. KB Home reported sales of $999.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 277.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 233,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 745,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
