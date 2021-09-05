Keep4r (KP4R) Tops One Day Volume of $1,645.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for about $7.86 or 0.00015780 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $679,369.87 and $1,645.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00059428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00120054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00799228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00047705 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

