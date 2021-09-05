Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $485.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.00 million and the highest is $490.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

KMT stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 526,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.