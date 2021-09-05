Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 526,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.