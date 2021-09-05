Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €62.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

EVD stock opened at €56.08 ($65.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -361.81. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.14 ($43.69) and a 1-year high of €60.86 ($71.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.40.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

