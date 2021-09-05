Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

