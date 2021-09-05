Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a C$50.00 price target (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.83.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$14.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.24. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$72.52.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,535,760. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

