Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

