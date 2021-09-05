KLAYswap Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $233.98 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $233.98 million and $28.02 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $30.06 or 0.00059678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00066568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00160724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.00228739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.46 or 0.07871366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.48 or 0.99834932 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.17 or 0.00987125 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

