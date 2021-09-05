Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.00 billion and approximately $106.39 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,663,838,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,716,478 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

