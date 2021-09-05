Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

KTB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

KTB stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 308,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,873. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

