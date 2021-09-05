Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Down 3.5%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.02 and last traded at $60.02. 747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 130,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRYS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

