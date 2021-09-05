Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $128.94 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

