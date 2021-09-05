Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

