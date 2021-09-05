Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

LAMR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $115.94. The company had a trading volume of 307,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,677. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

