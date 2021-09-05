Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

