Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LRCDF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

