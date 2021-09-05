Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 368.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 647,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lazard by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 473,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.37. 381,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,603. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.