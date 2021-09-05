Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 9,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $216,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas J. Tomashot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 600 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 4,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $108,780.00.

Lazydays stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.85. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lazydays by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

