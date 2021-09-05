Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $6.90 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after purchasing an additional 126,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

