Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3,691.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

