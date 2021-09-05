Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp owned about 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.67. 470,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,933. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

