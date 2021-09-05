Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Leslie’s worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

