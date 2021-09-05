Level Four Financial LLC Buys 275 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $610.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

