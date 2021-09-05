Level Four Financial LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,593 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 840,000.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The St. Joe stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 91,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

