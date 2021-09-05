Level Four Financial LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Level Four Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.55.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,973. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $463.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.