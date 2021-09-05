Level Four Financial LLC Sells 509 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,147 shares of company stock worth $36,190,225. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,875. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

