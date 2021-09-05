LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.
Shares of LFVN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
