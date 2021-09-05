LightInTheBox (LITB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

