Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 41% Higher Over Last Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $499.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00125284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00829619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047693 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

