Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $19,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

