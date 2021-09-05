LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Up to $83.67

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.67, but opened at $86.47. LivaNova shares last traded at $86.47, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $102,715,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.