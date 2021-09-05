LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 57.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 26.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 492,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 120,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.