Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

