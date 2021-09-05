Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $140.32 million and approximately $63.86 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.14 or 0.00835307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047497 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

