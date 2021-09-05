Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Century Aluminum worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

