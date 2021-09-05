Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $90,540,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $18,719,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $14,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR opened at $712.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.71.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.