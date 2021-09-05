Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 122.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after buying an additional 2,143,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after buying an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after buying an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

