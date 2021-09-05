Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.