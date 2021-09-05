Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $309,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

