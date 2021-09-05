LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Boosted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,260,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.47.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

